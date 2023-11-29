Education Department to Investigate Subjecting Children to Sweltering Heat During CM Greeting

S. Shanavas, the Director of General Education, announced an impending investigation into an unsettling incident at Thuyyam School in Edappal, Malappuram. The incident involved pre-primary and primary students waiting on the roadside during school hours to participate in the Nava Kerala Sada. This decision follows the High Court’s involvement, prompting the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to seek legal advice on the complaint received.

The controversy arose when images of around 50 children enduring the sweltering heat while waiting for the bus convoy circulated. The Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) took action by filing complaints with both the commission and the High Court. Consequently, the commission issued notices to the Deputy Director of Education, the Education Officer of the Panoor sub-district, and the school authorities, requiring explanations within 15 days.

The complaint specifically addressed the ordeal of students from Champad Lower Primary School, Chothavoor High School, and Champad West Upper Primary School, who stood along the Thalassery-Kuthuparamba road for an hour to greet the Chief Minister passing through the area.

In a parallel incident in Edappal, schoolchildren were once again brought to the roadside to greet Nava Kerala Sadas. The Director of General Education clarified that the government had intended to involve school children in such events only after obtaining permission from the Children’s Commission. Notably, the children were taken to greet the Chief Minister without the knowledge of the Education department and the government.