Fatal Bike Crash Claims Woman’s Life in Aluva

In a tragic incident near Aluva at Pulinchodu, a collision between two motorcycles claimed the life of 22-year-old Liya Jiji from Meloor, Chalakkudy. The accident occurred on Wednesday morning close to Kochi Metro Pillar No. 69.

Jibin Joy, 23, the other rider involved, suffered serious injuries and was initially treated at a private hospital in Aluva. Subsequently, he was transferred to a specialized facility in Angamaly. Reflecting on the impact of the incident, it is a somber reminder of the unpredictability of life on the road.

Liya, identified as the proprietor of a beauty parlour in Meloor, leaves behind a void in her community. The aftermath of the collision has not only resulted in personal loss but also serves as a stark illustration of the importance of road safety. As friends and family mourn the untimely passing of Liya, the incident underscores the need for heightened awareness and precautions on our roads.