Gulf country allows pets on public transport

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has allowed pets on public transport. The Transport General Authority in the country announced this. Passengers on public transport in will be allowed to bring their small pets on board, provided they are placed in designated boxes and do not pose any safety risks.

Passengers with visual impairments are permitted to bring approved service animals on board, as long as they do not pose a danger to others or disrupt the safety of the operation. In cases of refusal, the carrier must inform the passenger of any available alternative services that meet their needs.

Meanwhile, the authority also introduced fines of up to SR500 for 55 violations. Violations include carrying items emitting unpleasant odours, perishable foods, fare evasion, failure to follow the Authority and carrier’s instructions, sleeping in prohibited areas, and not presenting a valid ticket when requested by the carrier’s crew or inspectors.

The regulations apply to users of buses, trains, metros, and ships. The carrier is required to maintain a list of prohibited items, approved by the Authority, and make it available to passengers on board, at ticket sales centres, and through smart applications.