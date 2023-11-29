Gulf country announces temporary road closure

Doha: Public Works Authority (Ashghal) in Qatar announced a temporary road closure. The authority informed a 9 hour road closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to traffic coming from Umm Lekhba Interchange underpass to Thani Bin Jassim Interchange underpass in the direction of Hamad International Airport.

The traffic will be kept open on the service roads and Thani Bin Jassim Interchange signals. The flyover on Umm Lekhba Interchange, leading from Al Shamal towards Hamad International Airport, will be shut down temporarily. The detour starts on Friday, December 1, 2023 from 1am to 10am in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

The department urged travellers heading from Al Shamal or Al Markhiya to use Duhail Interchange to reach their destinations on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor. Travellers heading from Doha for Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor would be routed to Umm Lekhba Interchange using the service roads along Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor to reach their destinations.