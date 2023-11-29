Indian Railways cancels several trains on this route till February: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has cancelled several trains on Agra route. Trains will be cancelled from November 27 till February 5, 2024. Train services will be interrupted due to the ongoing remodelling of the Mathura Junction yard.

List Of Cancelled Trains:

Agra Cantt-Tundla Express: Cancelled from January 12 to February 6, 2024

Idgah-Bharatpur Express to remain cancelled from January 11 to February 5, 2024

Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled on January 12, 19, 26 and February 2.

Agra Fort-Ramnagar: Cancelled on January 23, 26, 28, 30, 2 and February 4, 2024.

Jhansi to New Delhi Express: From January 4 to February 5.

Agra Fort-Kasganj Express: From 22 January to 5 February.

Kasganj-Achhnera Express: From January 22 to February 5.

Nizamuddin Express Ambikapur Weekly Express: From December 5 to February 27.

Apart from this, the Indian Railways also cancelled several trains due to major upgradation yard works at the Prayagraj station of North Central Railway (NCR).

Check List Of Cancelled Trains:

Train No 01025 Dadar-Ballia special express- from 27/11/23 to 5/1/24. Total 18 trips

Train No 01026 Ballia- Dadar express- from 29/11/23 to 7/1/24. Total 18 trips.

Train No 01027 Dadar Gorakhpur express- from 28/11/23 to 7/1/24. Total 24 trips

Train No 01028 Gorakhpur to Dadar Express- 30/11/23 to 9/1/24. Total 24 trips.

Train No 07651 Jalna-Chhapra Express- from 29/11/23 to 3/1/24. Total 6 services.

Train No 07652 Chhapra Jalna Express- from 1/12/23 to 5/1/24. Total 6 services.

Check List of Diverted Trains:

Train No 15017/18 LTT-Gorakhpur exp- from 26/11/23 to 8/1/24

Train No 15267/68 LTT – Raxaul exp- 27/11/23 to 6/1/24

Train No 11037/38 Pune-Gorakhpur exp- 30/11/23 to 6/1/24

Train No 11033/34 Pune-Darbhanga exp- 29/11/23 to 5/1/24

Train No 18609/10 LTT- Ranchi exp- from 29/11/23 to 5/1/24

Train No 22131/32 Pune-Varanasi exp- from 27/11/23 to 3/1/24

Train No 12791/92 Secunderabad -Danapur exp- from 27/11/23 to 7/1/24.