Kerala Government Extends Welfare Pension Payments Through December.

The Kerala government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet, is actively working to address welfare pension arrears. As part of the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas program, efforts are underway to disburse pensions for an additional two months, totaling Rs 3,200.

Reports indicate a surge in complaints during Nava Kerala Sadas regarding the non-receipt of welfare pensions. To tackle this issue, the finance department is considering the distribution of pensions for two more months. Despite successfully clearing July’s pension dues last week, concerns persist among pensioners awaiting their funds after completing mustering. The finance department emphasizes that addressing these concerns is contingent on receiving formal complaints.

To fulfill pension arrears for August and September, the government requires Rs 1,500 crore. Once this financial hurdle is overcome, the focus will shift to settling pensions for October and November.

In response to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s claim about the prompt disbursement of the central government’s share of pensions to Kerala, the state government has decided to publish details of the funds received. Pamphlets will be distributed to refute the minister’s assertion.

Government sources clarify that while the state provides a monthly pension of Rs 1,600, the central government’s contribution for five pension categories varies from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Notably, the state extends welfare pensions to half a crore people, whereas the central government’s share benefits only 5 lakh individuals, according to official sources.