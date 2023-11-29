Kerala Varma College Election Recount Set for December 2

Following the Kerala High Court’s declaration that the SFI’s triumph at Kerala Varma College was void, the college has opted for a recount of votes for the union chairman position on December 2. Today, the student union representative convened in the principal’s chamber to make this decision.

The court scrutinized the surge in invalid votes and the decline in NOTA votes during the recount, questioning the justification behind forming a core committee instead of allowing the returning officer to decide on the recount. Justice T R Ravi also queried the Principal’s signature on the document when he wasn’t listed as a core committee member.

This legal process unfolded in response to a plea from KSU’s chairperson candidate, S Sreekuttan. Initially winning with 896 votes on November 1, Sreekuttan faced a recount demanded by the SFI, leading to Anirudhan’s victory by 11 votes on November 2. KSU activists alleged a coordinated effort to overturn votes in favor of the SFI.