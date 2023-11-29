Morgan Stanley executes $300 million risk transfer deal obtaining protection against potential losses on loans

In a strategic maneuver earlier this autumn, Morgan Stanley executed a $300 million risk transfer arrangement, securing protection against potential losses on loans. The transaction, previously undisclosed and reported by Reuters, involves the issuance of credit-linked notes, essentially functioning as insurance for the bank.

This move enables Morgan Stanley to enhance its capital allocation by transferring the associated risks to investors, thereby reducing the capital necessary to cover potential loan losses. Both Morgan Stanley and Blackstone, the other party involved, have not yet provided responses.

This transaction aligns with a broader trend where U.S. banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Merchants Bank of Indiana, and U.S. Bancorp, are exploring diverse credit risk transfer transactions in the wake of a crisis in the sector earlier this year. The objective is to navigate stringent capital requirements more efficiently, ensuring the profitability of key business operations.

While these deals empower banks to sustain profitable activities, they are not without risks. The participation of lightly regulated entities, such as hedge funds, in these transactions shifts risks to the shadow banking sector. This lack of transparency raises concerns about regulators’ capacity to comprehend potential threats within the financial system.

The increased interest in these credit risk transfer transactions comes in response to regulators proposing more stringent capital requirements. Banks are exploring these deals as an alternative to selling loan portfolios or businesses, enabling them to optimize existing assets amidst challenging market conditions.