NASA : United States is open to collaboration with India in building its own space station

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, during his visit to India, expressed openness to collaboration with India in building its own space station. Nelson noted that the U.S. and India plan to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) by the end of the next year. He clarified that NASA would not be involved in the selection of the astronaut, deferring that responsibility to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Responding to a question about the possibility of India having its own space station, Nelson stated that the U.S. was prepared to collaborate in building it if India desired. He mentioned that the U.S. anticipates having a commercial space station by the expected timeline and would be available for collaboration if India expresses interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set ambitious goals for ISRO, including building an Indian space station by 2035 and landing an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040.

During his visit, Nelson met with India’s Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, discussing the roles of Indian astronauts on the space station. Nelson emphasized that Indian astronauts should have the choice to engage in scientific research relevant to India’s priorities.

Nelson also highlighted the upcoming launch of the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) observatory in the first quarter of 2024. He underscored the significance of NISAR and other observatories in monitoring Earth and climate changes, providing valuable data for precise analysis.

The collaborative efforts between NASA and ISRO signify a growing partnership in space exploration and research.