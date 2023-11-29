Rare atmospheric phenomenon ‘STEVE’ catches the eyes of skywatchers

Humans often believe they comprehend the essence of nature, encapsulating it in scientific calculations and poetic verses. Yet, nature consistently presents surprises with its inherent complexity, and therein lies its beauty. A recent instance of this intrigue involves the observation of green and purple lights in the northern skies, a spectacle conventionally attributed to auroras—vivid hues adorning the heavens during solar storms impacting Earth’s atmosphere. However, the revelation that these lights are not auroras but a distinct phenomenon adds a layer of mystery.

The luminous purple and green ribbons gracing the Northern Hemisphere’s horizon are identified as STEVE, an acronym for Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement. This atmospheric phenomenon has garnered increased attention this year, notably appearing in regions where it is not commonly observed, such as parts of the United Kingdom.

STEVE, recognized as an atmospheric optical phenomenon, manifests as a ribbon of purple and green light in the sky. Its nomenclature emerged in 2016, attributed to aurora enthusiasts and observers from Alberta, Canada. Despite recent recognition, historical evidence suggests that STEVE observations may date back to 1705, although its nature remained unknown at the time.

The elucidation of this phenomenon’s true nature occurred later, propelled by members of a Facebook group called Alberta Aurora Chasers. They termed it “proton arc” and associated it with a proton aurora. Since March 2018, STEVE sightings have been reported in diverse locations, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Alaska, northern U.S. states, Australia, and New Zealand. Typically, STEVE appears as a slender arc extending over vast distances in an east-west alignment, lasting from 20 minutes to an hour. Notably, in March 2018, STEVE was observed alongside an aurora, further enhancing its mystique.