Samsung Galaxy A05 launched in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy A05 has been launched in India. The new phone comes as a successor to last year’s Galaxy A04. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy A05 is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs. 12,499. It comes in Black, Light Green, and Silver colours.

The new Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphone will be available for purchase via the company website, e-commerce websites, and other retail outlets across the country. As an introductory offer, Samsung is providing Rs. 1,000 cashback when you purchase the Galaxy A05 via SBI credit cards. EMI options start at Rs. 875 per month. Customers can avail no-cost EMI option using Samsung Finance+.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels several trains on this route till February: Full list

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy A05 runs on Android 13-based One UI skin and Samsung is promising four years of security updates and two generations of OS upgrades for the handset. It features a 6.7-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) PLS LCD display. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The available memory can be expanded further up to 6GB by using the additional unused storage to ensure smooth app operation and enhance multitasking capabilities.

The Galaxy A05 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor. Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the new budget handset with support for 25W fast charging.