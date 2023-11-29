Skoda launches Elegance Edition of Kushaq and Slavia in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Skoda Auto India launched the Elegance Edition of the Kushaq and Slavia in markets. The cars are priced at Rs 18.31 lakh and Rs 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Elegance Editions will only be available in limited units.

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Elegance Editions are available in Deep Black with a chrome finish on the front grille, door mouldings and over the tailboard of the Slavia. The Elegance Editions feature an ‘Elegance’ badge on the B-pillar as well as puddle lamps with ‘Skoda’ illumination. The Skoda Kushaq Elegance Editionhas 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The interior of the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Elegance Editions features ‘Elegance’ badging on the steering wheel, neck rests, seatbelts, and rear seat cushions.

The cars comes with Aluminium pedals, new mats, door sill scuff plates (specifically for the Slavia Elegance Edition), a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated and powered front seats, an 8-inch digital driver display, and a 6-speaker audio system with subwoofer.

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Elegance Editions are powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 148 hp and 250 Nm torque and is mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic gearbox). Safety features include 6 airbags, Hill-Hold Assist, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Braking System (EBD), Electronic Stability Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).