Sony launches Inzone H5 wireless gaming headphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Sony Inzone H5 wireless gaming headphones have been launched in India. The Sony Inzone H5 is priced at Rs. 15,990 . The over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones are offered in Black and White colours. They will go on sale in the country from November 30 via the ShopAtSC store, Sony’s offline channels, e-commerce websites, and other retail outlets.

The Sony Inzone H5 headphones are powered by a 40mm dynamic driver with a frequency response range of 5Hz–20,000Hz, and a sensitivity rating of 89dB. The wireless earphones include a bidirectional boom microphone that reduces unwanted noise. The earphones incorporate AI-based noise reduction technology. They include nylon earpads and a headband cushion to ensure comfort in long sessions.

The over-the-ear Sony Inzone H5 wireless headphones come with 2.4GHz wireless connectivity that lets users listen to the game audio using a USB dongle. They support Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound format. The cord of the headphones is detachable and it has a length of 1.5 metres. The Inzone H5 offer a battery life of up to 28 hours.