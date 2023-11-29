Study: A rouge star can completely dislodge the Earth from its orbit

The potential consequences of an encounter with a rogue star on our solar system, particularly the Earth’s orbit, have been explored in a study led by researchers Sean N. Raymond, Nathan A. Kaib, Franck Selsis, and Herve Bouy. Published on arxiv.org, the study suggests that a rogue star, no longer bound by the gravitational influence of its original sun, could significantly disrupt our solar system and even displace Earth from its current orbit.

Rogue stars, having ejected from their home galaxies, exhibit unpredictable movements and interactions with neighboring stars. Employing computer models, scientists simulated the impact of a rogue star’s visit to our solar system.

N-body simulations were crucial in understanding the potential evolutionary pathways of the planets when subjected to the perturbation caused by a close stellar passage. The study revealed a nearly 92 percent probability that the eight known planets in our solar system would maintain their existing orbits or similar ones if a rogue star passed within 100 astronomical units (au) of the Sun. Notably, Mercury emerged as the most vulnerable planet, with a higher destruction rate than the combined four giant planets, often due to collisions with the Sun.

In the event of such an encounter, Earth faces the likelihood of colliding with the moon, resulting in the eradication of life. Alternatively, Earth might be influenced by the rogue star’s gravitational pull, leading to a radically altered orbit, effectively replacing our current sun. This shift could place Earth in a more distant orbit, causing colder conditions due to increased distance from the Sun.

Despite these potential scenarios, the researchers emphasize that the probability of a rogue star disrupting our solar system remains relatively low.