The world’s first transatlantic powered by 100 per cent Sustainable Aviation Fuel takes off

Virgin Atlantic’s Flight100, the world’s first transatlantic flight powered by 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), took off from London and is en route to New York. The flight, operated by a Virgin Boeing 787 and powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, aims to demonstrate that SAF is a safe alternative to fossil-derived jet fuel, compatible with current engines, airframes, and fuel infrastructure.

Departing from London’s Heathrow Airport, Flight100 is set to arrive at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The flight is significant as it comes days before the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, focusing on the future role of fossil fuels.

SAF is typically derived from renewable biomass and waste resources, offering the performance of petroleum-based jet fuel with a reduced carbon footprint. Flight100’s SAF is a blend of 88% HEFA (derived from waste fats) and 12% SAK (from waste corn production). Additionally, a small amount of synthetic aromatic kerosene made from waste corn is included. This marks the first time a flight will run solely on this type of fuel.

While not carrying paying passengers or cargo, the flight includes notable individuals such as Virgin Atlantic’s founder Richard Branson, CEO Shai Weiss, and UK Transport Minister Mark Harper. The Boeing 787 is filled with 50 tonnes of SAF, marking the first instance of a commercial airline flying long-haul on 100% green fuel. The project, led by Virgin Atlantic and partly government-funded, involves companies like Rolls-Royce, Boeing, and BP, as well as academic institutions like Imperial College London and the University of Sheffield.

As countries aim to decarbonize in the coming decade, the aviation industry sees SAF as a crucial tool to reduce emissions. While SAF can reduce lifecycle emissions by up to 70%, its current cost is about three to five times higher than regular jet fuel. Researchers involved in the Flight100 project will assess its climate effects, providing valuable data for the aviation industry’s ongoing efforts to mitigate its environmental impact.