Timetable for Christmas exams available starting Dec 12.

The upcoming second term examinations in State schools, scheduled from December 12 to 22, have unveiled their published timetable. Notably, the Government has reverted to preparing question papers for Higher Secondary exams, a practice resumed from the previous year. This marks a departure from the controversial directive for schools to craft their own question papers during the first term exams. Additionally, the government will furnish model questions for vocational subjects.

Commencing on December 13 for Upper Primary (UP) and High school sections, and December 15 for the LP section, the examinations across all categories are set to conclude on December 21. This decision emerged from discussions within the Programme Assessment and Quality Improvement Committee, overseen by S Shanavas, the Director of General Education.

Previously, the Public Education Department prohibited schools from utilizing externally prepared question papers during the first-term examinations. Despite this directive, a significant number of schools defied the order, opting for question papers crafted by the Principals’ Association.