US’ National Christmas Tree outside White House knocked over by strong winds

The National Christmas Tree in the United States, a nearly 40-foot tree from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, was knocked over on Tuesday (Nov 28) as strong winds swept through the Washington area, according to the National Park Service.

After the tree fell, the National Park Service expressed a commitment to ensuring the success of the annual tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Thursday (Nov 30), stating, “As the saying goes, ‘the show must go on.'” Despite the setback, efforts were made to salvage the situation. A snapped cable was replaced, and the tree was set upright, as confirmed by Jasmine Shanti, a spokesperson for the National Park Service.

The National Christmas Tree, a century-old holiday tradition, has been a part of annual Christmas celebrations since 1923. Each year, the US President participates in a ceremony to light the tree, located in the White House’s President’s Park. President Joe Biden is scheduled to light the tree on November 30, and from December 2 to January 1, the 40-foot tree will be open for public viewing.

Contrary to the impression of the tree being a century-old giant, the tree delivered to the White House Ellipse on November 14 is a recent addition. Over the years, the National Christmas Tree has been replaced multiple times, with the most recent planting in October 2021. However, this tree had to be removed due to a fungal infection.

Despite this being a relatively new addition to the tradition, Washington’s winds have affected at least three National Christmas Trees over the past century, underscoring the challenges posed by nature.