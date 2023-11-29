Wave of freezing temperatures sweeps across Europe

A wave of freezing temperatures is sweeping across Europe, bringing snow forecasts from Germany to the UK and posing a challenge to energy systems in a second consecutive winter without significant Russian fuel supplies.

People in the United Kingdom have been advised to prepare for “hazardous conditions” following the issuance of Yellow weather warnings. Berlin is expected to experience a low of -4.5°C, while Helsinki is not expected to surpass -8°C. Germany is facing weather warnings, anticipating up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) of snow, according to a Bloomberg report. Parts of Scotland, northeast England, and London are also set to encounter snow and freezing temperatures.

The icy weather arrives after a delayed start to the heating season, allowing many countries to accumulate record natural gas inventories. While these reserves are not intended to meet peak winter demand entirely, they help stabilize prices. However, some withdrawals have already begun.

Post the first week of December, weather forecasts for Europe vary. Maxar predicts a continued cold pattern for most of Europe in the next two weeks, while some models suggest a potential temperature rebound in the northwest from December 6. Global Forecast System data even hint at above-normal temperatures in central and southern Europe.

The freezing conditions have had a significant impact on eastern European countries, including Romania and Moldova, which faced heavy snowfall and blizzards over the weekend, resulting in road closures and electricity outages. Three deaths were reported. Moldova is bracing for temperatures of -9°C, potentially causing further disruptions.

Romania issued red weather warnings in several eastern counties, with wind forecasts reaching up to 100 kph. Over 400 localities in Romania experienced electrical outages due to heavy snowfall. Bulgaria declared a state of emergency as winter storms left over 1,000 settlements without electricity.