After safety audit, health examination, work on Uttarkashi tunnel to restart

Plans are already in place to resume construction as the country exhaled with relief when all 41 workers trapped in the collapsed Silkyara tunnel, part of the grandiose Char Dham project, in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi, walked out after 17 days in the dark.

Before beginning work on the 4.5 km long Silkyara tunnel project, a senior official from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) told news agency PTI that a safety audit of the tunnel would be conducted and essential repairs would be made. This time, the official promised, every safety measure will be taken to guarantee the tunnel’s security.

The rescued workers are being evaluated medically in a hospital in the interim. After their trauma, they had health examinations, and it is stated that their condition is stable. Additionally, their mental health is being observed.