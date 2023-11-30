Amazon is currently developing a Spanish-language spinoff of The Boys

Amazon is reportedly working on a Spanish-language spinoff of its popular dark superhero series, The Boys, set in Mexico. The original series is based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The spinoff, like its predecessor, will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. This Spanish-language spinoff marks the third series set in The Boys’ world.

The Boys is currently in its fourth season, scheduled to premiere in 2024.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is tasked with writing the spinoff, with Erik Kripke, the creator of The Boys, serving as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, and Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film. Diego Luna and Gael Garcia Bernal are also attached to the project as executive producers.

Apart from the spinoff, Prime Video recently launched the first season of Gen V, a series depicting a college exclusively for superheroes run by Vought International. The show premiered on September 29 and was renewed for a second season in October.

In addition to these projects, Prime Video has also presented an animated anthology series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical. The series consists of eight standalone stories featuring various actors from The Boys reprising their roles in the voice cast.