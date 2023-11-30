As the sexual assault cases continue to pile up Sean Combs steps aside as chairman of Revolt

Amidst a growing number of sexual assault allegations against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, he has decided to temporarily step aside as chairman of Revolt, the music-oriented TV network he co-founded in 2013. The decision, suggested by his team, is in response to three ongoing lawsuits against him.

Revolt’s Instagram page released a statement emphasizing that Combs’ departure as chairman is to ensure the network remains focused on its mission to create meaningful content for the culture and amplify the voices of all Black people.

The latest lawsuit came from singer Cassie, Combs’ former romantic partner, accusing him of raping and beating her over a decade. Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, settled with Combs just one day after filing the suit. Combs maintains his innocence, and his attorney stated that settling does not imply wrongdoing and that Combs denies the claims.

Following the settlement with Cassie, another lawsuit emerged from Joi Dickerson-Neal, alleging that Combs drugged, sexually assaulted, and abused her, including creating and distributing “revenge porn.” She claims the incident occurred in 1991, and Combs intentionally drugged her during a dinner, recorded the assault, and shared the video.

Additionally, another woman has accused Combs and Aaron Hall of raping her and her friends at Hall’s apartment between 1990 and 1991.

Despite the legal challenges, Combs’ attorney maintains his client’s denial of the claims and emphasizes that settling does not indicate guilt. The allegations have prompted Combs to step back from his role at Revolt to ensure the network’s continued focus on its mission.