Blackpink’s Lisa becomes the centre of attention on Weibo

Blackpink’s Lisa has taken the spotlight on Weibo, China’s prominent social media platform, after her appearance at King Charles’ state banquet. Despite purported controversies surrounding the closure of her Weibo account, the K-pop star’s attendance at the event has sparked considerable attention.

During the state banquet on November 21, where the South Korean President and First Lady were welcomed, all four members of Blackpink displayed their elegance in designer dresses. However, it was Lisa’s style that dominated conversations on Weibo. The keyword “Lisa’s state banquet style” swiftly became the most-read topic in the Entertainment category, accumulating 110 million views shortly after its appearance.

Remarkably, this occurred even amid reports of the alleged shutdown of Lisa’s official Weibo account and the removal of posts featuring her by luxury fashion houses.

Rumors circulated linking the closure of Lisa’s Weibo account to her purported striptease performance at the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris. Chinese law prohibits individuals in the entertainment industry from participating in or promoting sex-related activities, including stripping. Despite these allegations, Lisa’s popularity endured, solidifying her position as the most-discussed figure on Weibo.