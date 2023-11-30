Chinese celebrity chef lands in trouble for uploading a video of himself cooking egg fried rice

Chinese celebrity chef Wang Gang has found himself in hot water for sharing a video of himself cooking egg fried rice, triggering backlash from Chinese netizens who believe the dish mocks Mao Zedong’s son, Mao Anying. Mao Anying reportedly died in the Korean War in 1950, and a disputed story suggests he was cooking egg fried rice instead of seeking shelter, exposing his position to enemy forces. In China, any reference to the dish is viewed as disrespectful to Mao.

Wang Gang, a renowned chef with millions of Weibo followers, faced criticism and anger from netizens who accused him of mocking Mao Anying with the video. In response to the backlash, Wang issued an apology on Monday, stating that he would never make fried rice again. He claimed the video was posted without his knowledge by his team, and he expressed remorse, citing his grandfather, a Korean War veteran, as an influence on admitting mistakes and living honestly.

This incident is not the first time Wang has faced controversy over his egg fried rice recipe. In October 2020, he was accused of mocking Mao’s son for the same recipe, leading to another apology. In 2019, Wang faced scrutiny for cooking a critically endangered giant salamander in a YouTube video.

While some netizens defended Wang, expressing sympathy for the chef, others continued to criticize him for what they perceived as disrespect toward Mao Anying. The incident highlights the sensitivity surrounding historical narratives and figures in China, with the government having criminalized acts of insulting “heroes and martyrs” in 2018. Wang’s apology and the public reaction underscore the intricate relationship between culinary expression, cultural sensitivity, and historical memory in the Chinese context.