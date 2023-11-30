Creating Simple Breakfasts for Effective Weight Loss

Crafting a satisfying breakfast may seem challenging, with many dismissing elaborate morning dishes due to time constraints. Yet, recognizing breakfast as the day’s crucial fuel source is paramount for a vibrant start. Here are two nutrient-packed, easily prepared recipes:

**Chickpea – Drumstick Leaves Dosa**

Indulge in the nutritional benefits of chickpea flour blended with fresh drumstick leaves. Begin by creating a loose batter with chickpea flour and water. In a pan, heat ghee and sauté drumstick leaves, onions, green chilies, ginger, and curry leaves. Incorporate this mixture into the batter and blend thoroughly. Pour the batter onto a hot pan, spreading it into thin crepes. Ideal for diabetes patients and those with conditions like insulin resistance, this dish is magnesium-rich.

**Protein Dosa**

Fuel your morning with a protein-packed breakfast to stave off hunger and boost energy levels. Soak mung beans, Bengal gram, cowpeas, soybeans, and urad dal overnight. In the morning, wash and grind them into a soft dosa batter. Create delectable dosas using this protein-rich batter, perfect when paired with spicy shallots or tangy tomato chutney. This breakfast dish is not only delicious but also a source of antioxidants.