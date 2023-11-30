Disney CEO Bob Iger discusses the primary focus for revitalising the creative output of Marvel Studios

Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, has openly discussed the central focus of the entertainment giant, emphasizing the need to revitalize the creative output of Marvel Studios. Iger acknowledged that a shift towards prioritizing quantity over quality had impacted the studio’s performance, resulting in a string of recent box office disappointments.

Speaking at The New York Times’ DealBook summit with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Iger highlighted the importance of prioritizing quality storytelling over the production of sequels lacking sufficient artistic merit. He admitted that Disney had generated too many film continuations without compelling reasons, diluting the cinematic experience for audiences. According to Iger, there must be an artistic reason beyond commerce to create sequels, and Disney had failed to adhere to this principle.

The CEO acknowledged challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a lack of executive supervision during the shooting of “The Marvels” as a contributing factor to its underwhelming box office performance. This acknowledgment shed light on the complexities of maintaining creative standards amid disruptions in the filmmaking process.

Iger also addressed broader shifts in audience behavior, pointing out that the expectation for films to quickly transition from theaters to streaming platforms has conditioned viewers. This change in consumption habits poses challenges for traditional box office success, prompting studios to adapt their strategies to meet evolving preferences.

Reflecting on his chosen successor, Bob Chapek, Iger expressed disappointment in the transition period but clarified that he wasn’t seeking to return to his former role. The CEO emphasized the importance of a robust succession planning process to ensure a smooth leadership transition when he departs in 2026.

While Marvel’s decision to flood the market with excess content could be a contributing factor to its recent challenges, fans who previously associated the Marvel brand with high quality are now starting to question this connection.