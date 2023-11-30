Embassy of Afghanistan in Delhi remains in operation

Five days after the former Ambassador of Afghanistan in India, Farid Mamundzay, declared the permanent closure of the Afghan embassy in Delhi, Afghanistan’s political deputy of Foreign Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai, stated on Wednesday that the embassy will continue its regular operations. In an interview with Afghanistan’s national television, Stanakzai mentioned ongoing communication between the embassy in Delhi and India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), with active consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Despite India not formally recognizing the Taliban government, Zakia Wardrak, the Consul General of Mumbai, is overseeing the embassy in Delhi.

Former Afghan diplomats from the Delhi embassy seeking asylum in other countries have contributed to the embassy’s current disarray. Wardak assured that the embassy would persist in serving the people of Afghanistan, having met with MEA officials and local embassy staff. A statement from the Afghan embassy on November 24, contradicting Ambassador Mamundzay’s closure claim, emphasized the continued functionality of the embassy in New Delhi, citing the enduring historical ties between India and Afghanistan. The statement urged disregarding statements from former diplomats abroad who no longer have a say in the embassy’s internal affairs. The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to providing consular services for Afghan nationals in Delhi.