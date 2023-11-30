Emirates issues advisory for passengers

Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates issued an advisory for its passengers. The air carrier warned passengers about an airport rush that is expected to start in two days. During most December weekends, more than 75,000 Emirates passengers are expected to fly out of Dubai International Airport (DXB) each day.

To help travellers beat the airport rush, Emirates listed the following tips:

Arrive at the airport up to 3 hours before a flight and take note of your boarding time to ensure you reach the departure gate on time.

Take advantage of a wide array of check-in and baggage drop options.’

Choose from Emirates City Check In and Travel Store; the newly refurbished First and Business Class Check-In areas at Dubai International Airport; private home check-in services; or remote check-in facilities.

Download the Emirates app to access flight details.

Book and change flights, download a digital boarding pass for most destinations, get notifications about your flight, check what meals will be served, pre-order your hot meal in Business Class, book a chauffeur drive service and even pre-select and plan movies to watch via ice inflight entertainment.

Customers can also check in on Emirates.com.

Online check-in and app check-in are both open 48 hours ahead of flight departure time.

Drop off luggage at the airport the night before travel at no charge.

Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check-in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US.

Save time at airport and check in at the Emirates City Check?in and Travel Store in ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) instead.

Passengers can check in and drop their luggage as early as 24 hours and up to 4 hours before a flight.

Those starting their journeys from Ajman can also take advantage of a 24?hour City Check?in at Ajman Central Bus Terminal.

Passengers can check in up to 4 hours before the flight departs, check in baggage, and collect boarding passes, buy a bus ticket for Dh20 and head directly to Emirates Terminal 3, with regular bus departures throughout the day from 4am to 11.30pm. Upon arrival at the airport, travellers can continue through to their flight.

Passengers can also opt to check in at home in Dubai and Sharjah.