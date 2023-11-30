Etihad Airways to operate A380 double-decker to this city: Details

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways will operate its A380 double-decker to New York JFK. The service will start from April 22, 2024.

The A380 will operate on one of the two daily Etihad flights to New York. The other daily flight will be operated by a 787-9 featuring First, Business and Economy cabins.

New York becomes the second destination after London to have A380 aircarft of Etihad Airways.

The A380 cabin boasts 68 extra legroom seats with an additional 4 inches of space, along with 337 Economy Smart. The double decker houses the Business Studios on the upper level with 70 private spaces.T he upper deck also houses The Lobby, a serviced lounge between the First and Business cabins. Etihad Airways‘ A380 will feature The Residence, the world’s only three-room suite in the sky. The Residence features a private living room, bedroom, and ensuite bathroom.

The airline has introduced special offer prices starting from Dhs10,999 to upgrade from a First-class ticket. This offer is available for purchase between November 29 to December 12 for Dhs10,999 for one person or Dhs14,999 for two, one-way. The available dates for are from April 22, 2024 (excluding 14 – 24 June, 2024). Standard upgrade fare for The Residence while travelling between Abu Dhabi and New York is Dhs16,600 per person, one-way.