Extend the freshness of curry leaves with these helpful tips.

Curry leaves, cherished for their aromatic essence and culinary importance in Indian dishes, also boast numerous health benefits, aiding digestion and promoting heart health. With its role in diabetes management and vision enhancement, these leaves hold a pivotal place in holistic well-being.

Preserving curry leaves for an extended period challenges homemakers, but a simple method ensures lasting freshness. Start by washing the leaves thoroughly, then immerse them in a mixture of water and vinegar. After rinsing and drying, store the leaves in the fridge using a zip-lock cover, maintaining their vitality for an extended duration.

Moreover, curry leaves can be transformed into a flavorful powder, elevating both taste and health benefits. This easy-to-make dish requires ingredients like urad dal, Bengal gram, cumin seeds, dried chillies, garlic, curry leaves, asafetida, tamarind, and salt. After washing and drying the curry leaves, fry each component separately, blend them into a fine powder with tamarind, asafoetida, and salt, creating a delightful curry leaves powder ready for storage in an air-tight container.