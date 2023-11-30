Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Surat; many injured

A chemical plant in Surat, Gujarat, witnessed a fire and explosion resulting in injuries to 24 workers, with three in critical condition. The incident occurred at 2 am in the Sachin GIDC industrial area. The explosion originated in a chemical storage tank containing Tetrahydrofuran, leading to a widespread fire in the facility. Around 100 to 150 night-shift laborers were present during the incident, and the injured were swiftly transported to a local hospital. Those in critical condition were later moved to different medical facilities. A worker, Shravan, recounted hearing a blast while on the second floor, prompting a quick evacuation. The fire engulfed the three-story building. Opposition leader Amit Chavda criticized the government, urging a thorough investigation and proper compensation for the victims, citing a history of chemical-related incidents in Surat without adequate government action.