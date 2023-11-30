Govt sanctions Rs 1,261 cr initiative for empowering women’s self-help groups with drone

The Union Cabinet has granted approval for a central program allocating Rs 1,261 crore over a two-year span, starting from the next fiscal year, to equip 15,000 women self-help groups (SHGs) with drones. This decision was made during the cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The Prime Minister had initially introduced the initiative in his Independence Day speech, emphasizing the role of science and technology in rural development.

The scheme, slated for implementation from 2023-24 to 2025-2026, aims to furnish drones to 15,000 selected women SHGs for offering rental services to farmers in agriculture. It seeks to empower women SHGs by introducing drone technology to the agricultural sector.

The comprehensive initiative involves collaboration between the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), Department of Rural Development (DoRD), Department of Fertilizers (DoF), women SHGs, and Lead Fertilizer Companies (LFCs). The selection of economically viable clusters for drone usage will precede the identification and support of 15,000 women SHGs across various states in these clusters.

Central financial assistance, covering 80% of the drone’s cost and related charges up to a maximum of Rs. 8 lakh, will be provided to the women SHGs. The Cluster Level Federation (CLFs) of SHGs may secure the remaining amount through a loan under the National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility, with a 3% interest subvention. Lead Fertilizer Companies will facilitate procurement, repair, and maintenance processes, ensuring the scheme’s success in providing sustainable business and livelihood support to 15,000 SHGs, enabling them to generate an additional income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum. The initiative is expected to infuse advanced agricultural technology, improving efficiency, enhancing crop yield, and reducing operational costs for farmers.