Indian Railways launches Vande Bharat Express Special train on this route: Details

Mumbai: Indian Railways has introduced another Vande Bharat Express Special train. The train will connect Dr MGR Chennai Central Station in Tamil Nadu with Karnataka’s Mysuru Junction. The addition of this new train brings the total number of Vande Bharat Special trains to 5.

The Vande Bharat Special train will run between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru Junction. It is designated as train number 06037 on the Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru route and as train number 06038 on the Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central route. Southern Railway (SR) zone will operate this train.

Dr MGR This Vande Bharat Express special train will stop at 2 stations-Katpadi and KSR Bengaluru. This train will run as a weekly special train on the route. It will operate only on Wednesdays. This new-age train will remain in service till 27 December 2023.

This special train will cover the distance of 500 km in 6 hours and 30 minutes. It is going to be the fastest train on this route after Mysore Express and Kaveri Express. Both the trains cover the same distance at 09:15 and 09:25 respectively.