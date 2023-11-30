Indian woman who traveled to Pakistan to wed Facebook friend returns to India

Anju, a 34-year-old mother of two from India, who ventured to Pakistan to marry her Facebook acquaintance Nasrullah, has returned to India through the Wagah-Attari border, officials confirmed on Wednesday. Referred to as Fatima after converting to Islam and marrying Nasrullah in a remote village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Anju left her children behind in India for this unconventional journey.

Her 29-year-old Pakistani husband accompanied her to the Wagah border, from where she proceeded to India. Upon arrival, Anju, clad in a burqa, refrained from engaging with the media and headed directly to the airport for a flight to Delhi. At Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport, she briefly addressed the media, stating, “I am here in India to meet my Indian family. I came back to India of my own volition.”

Anju had crossed the Wagah-Attari border in July with a visa, embracing a new identity as Fatima after her union with Nasrullah, whom she had befriended on Facebook four years ago. Her Indian husband, Arvind, revealed that she initially claimed to be heading to Jaipur but later the family discovered her presence in Pakistan.