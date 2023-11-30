Infinix launches Hot 40i: Details

Mumbai: Infinix Hot 40i has been launched in Saudi Arabia. It is being offered in two variants – 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at SAR 375 (roughly Rs. 8,300) and SAR 465 (roughly Rs. 10,300), respectively. It is available in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starfall Green, and Starlit Black colours.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The newly launched handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual camera unit and carries a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Infinix Hot 40i is available with NFC connectivity. NFC allows short-range contactless data transfer and also allows contactless payments via apps like Google Pay and Apple Pay.