IRCTC launches air tour package to Thailand: Details

Nov 30, 2023, 06:53 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched  new air tour package to Thailand named ‘Treasures of Thailand’. The package will start from Mumbai on January 10, 2024.

The 4 nights and 5 days tour package cover beautiful places of Bangkok and Pattaya.  It include journey from Mumbai to Bangkok (Thailand) is by air,  hotel stay, flight ticket, food and drink. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be provided by IRCTC.  The package will cost , Rs 67,300 for single occupancy, for double occupancy the rate is  Rs 58,900 and for  triple occupancy the cost is  Rs 58,900.

For further details & booking, click here – https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=WMO033

 

