Kochi Airport Introduces FASTag Parking, Aims to Reduce Waiting Time to 8 Seconds from Dec 1.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is set to enhance its vehicle parking system with the implementation of FASTag and the Smart Parking System. Following a successful trial phase, this technology is scheduled to be operational from December 1.

In a press release on Wednesday, CIAL emphasized the adoption of cutting-edge technology to significantly reduce waiting times at the entry-exit points for vehicle parking, aiming for an impressive 8 seconds, down from approximately 2 minutes.

With a parking capacity for 2,800 vehicles at both its domestic and international terminals, CIAL plans to utilize the FASTag system for parking and airport entry. However, a temporary lane will be designated for vehicles without FASTag.

CIAL addressed a longstanding demand for commercial taxi services to have parking facilities on the airport premises. To accommodate this, additional parking space has been developed, and entry fees are set at Rs 60, with a parking charge of Rs 80 for an hour, inclusive of the entry fee.

The ‘FASTag and Smart Parking’ system features a Parking Management System (PMS) for streamlined operations and a Parking Guidance System (PGS) to facilitate smooth navigation within the parking facility. A Parking Slot Counting System provides real-time updates on available spaces, and an Automatic Number Plate Reader (ANPR) integrated with the ticketing system ensures precise entry time counting.

CIAL has strategically installed 900 ANPR cameras for meticulous oversight and efficient management of the parking management system. Additionally, passengers can use pay-on-foot stations for automatic parking payment, and a custom mobile portal accessible through the CIAL mobile application allows convenient booking of parking slots.