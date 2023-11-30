Leopard rescued from well in Kannur dies

A leopard that had fallen into a well at a house under construction in South Aniyaram, near Panur, Kerala, was successfully rescued by a special task force led by veterinary doctor Ajesh Mohan. The operation took around seven hours, involving the use of tranquilizers to safely lift the sedated leopard from the well. Despite the successful rescue, the leopard tragically died while being transported to Wayanad. The postmortem is scheduled for the following day in Wayanad, according to DFO P Karthik.

The incident began when residents of South Aniyaram discovered the trapped leopard on Wednesday morning. The news attracted a large crowd, causing challenges for the police, fire force, and animal rescue teams. Despite efforts by the police and forest officials, the situation became tense as more people gathered at the scene.

The special task force from Wayanad, arriving around 4 pm, successfully pumped water out of the well and lifted the leopard using a net. However, during transportation to Wayanad, the leopard, which had struggled in the well, succumbed to its injuries after being sedated. DFO P Karthik expressed surprise at how a leopard ended up in such a densely populated area and speculated that it might have reached the location through the river. The incident has left the local residents somewhat apprehensive due to the unusual presence of a leopard in their densely populated vicinity.