Matthew Perry’s stepfather encourages people to donate to the Matthew Perry Foundation

Matthew Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, has broken his silence about a month after the Friends actor’s passing at the age of 54. Morrison, a Dateline correspondent, used X (formerly Twitter) on Giving Tuesday to encourage donations to the Matthew Perry Foundation.

In an unusual move, Morrison posted a straightforward message, stating, “This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful.”

The Matthew Perry Foundation was established after the actor’s death to continue his commitment to aiding those struggling with addiction. Perry had been candid about his enduring battles with alcohol and opioids, as detailed in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, published last year.

Matthew Perry passed away on October 28, and the cause of death is still under investigation. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office is awaiting toxicology results.

Jennifer Aniston, Perry’s Friends co-star, has also voiced her support for the foundation. She posted on her Instagram Story, “For #GivingTuesday, please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction. He would have been grateful for the love.”