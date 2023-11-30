Nepal achieves milestone as first South Asian Nation to legally recognize same-sex marriage

Five months post the Supreme Court’s legalization, Nepal officially records the inaugural instance of same-sex marriage, marking a historic milestone as the first South Asian country to do so. Trans-woman Maya Gurung, 35, and 27-year-old gay man Surendra Pandey legally tied the knot, with their marriage formally registered at Dordi Rural Municipality in Lamjung district, Western Nepal. Sanjib Gurung (Pinky), president of Blue Diamond Society, an organization advocating for sexual minorities’ rights in Nepal, confirmed the registration.

In 2007, Nepal’s Supreme Court had initially sanctioned same-sex marriage, a sentiment echoed in the 2015 Constitution explicitly barring discrimination based on sexual orientation. The Supreme Court’s June 27, 2023 interim order, prompted by a writ petition including Gurung, temporarily legalized same-sex marriage. However, Kathmandu District Court rejected the move four months ago, citing a lack of specific laws.

Surendra Pandey and Maya’s marriage application faced rejection during that period. Pinky expressed joy, calling it a significant accomplishment for Nepal’s third-gender community. The couple, residing in Nawalparasi and Lamjung districts, respectively, had lived together for six years with family approval. Pinky highlighted the potential impact on other third-gender couples, stating that this precedent could pave the way for legal recognition. Although the marriage is currently temporarily registered, it is anticipated to gain permanent status automatically upon the formulation of necessary laws.