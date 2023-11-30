Poco launches new storage variant of M6 Pro 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Poco launched new storage variant of its M6 Pro 5G in India. The smartphone was launched in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB storage options in May this year. Now, Poco India has brought 8GB + 256GB variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G.

The new 8GB + 256GB variant of the Poco M6 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999. It can be bought via Flipkart. It is offered in Forest Green and Power Black colours. The existing 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 128GB options of the Poco M6 Pro 5G are priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999, and Rs. 11,999.

Poco M6 Pro 5G features a 6.79-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness level of 550 nits, and it comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G includes a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit at the back. For selfies, it carries an 8-megapixel sensor. The Poco M6 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C port.