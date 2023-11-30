Randeep Hooda ties the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda exchanged vows with his Manipuri model and actress girlfriend Lin Laishram in a traditional wedding ceremony held at Chumthang Sanapung in Imphal on Wednesday. The actor, known for his roles in films like “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster,” “Rang Rasiya,” “Highway,” and “Sarbjit,” donned the attire of a traditional Manipuri groom, wearing a white Pheijom (dhoti), kurta, and Kokyet (turban).

Lin Laishram, the bride, also embraced the traditional Manipuri look, adorning a Potloi, a richly decorated red cylindrical skirt made of thick fabric, paired with a traditional dark green blouse adorned with jewelry. The wedding ceremony followed customary Meitei rituals, featuring the bride circling the seated groom seven times and the exchange of floral garlands made from a variety of Jasmine flowers (kundo). The event was celebrated with cheers from the attending guests, marking the union of the Bollywood actor and the Manipuri model in a culturally rich ceremony.