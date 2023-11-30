Renowned American Diplomat and Nobel Laureate Henry Kissinger Passes Away at 100

Renowned diplomat Henry Kissinger, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, passed away at 100, as confirmed by his firm, Kissinger Associates Inc. The circumstances of his death at his Connecticut home were undisclosed. A private family service is planned, with a public memorial service in New York City later.

Active beyond his centenary, Kissinger contributed to global discussions, published on leadership, and testified on North Korea’s nuclear threat. His impactful tenure as Secretary of State under Nixon in the 1970s included pivotal events like the diplomatic opening of China, US-Soviet arms control talks, and the Paris Peace Accords with North Vietnam.

Kissinger’s influence endured post-Nixon, under President Ford, but his legacy was divisive. Some admired his brilliance; others labeled him a war criminal for supporting anti-communist dictatorships. His controversial Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 and involvement in the US secret bombing of Cambodia stirred criticism.

President Ford praised Kissinger as a “super secretary of state” but acknowledged his prickly nature. Despite controversies, Kissinger’s contributions and complexities left a lasting mark on US foreign policy.

Born Heinz Alfred Kissinger in Germany in 1923, he became a US citizen in 1943, served in WWII, and earned degrees at Harvard. His career included consulting, facilitating peace negotiations, and pivotal roles in the Nixon administration.

Kissinger’s diplomacy included the “shuttle” missions, notably achieving a disengagement agreement between Israel and Syria. His outreach to China aimed to diminish Soviet influence, culminating in Nixon’s historic summit in Beijing.

Beyond policy, Kissinger maintained a private persona, describing himself as a cowboy hero. His death marks the end of an era, leaving a complex legacy in the realm of international diplomacy.