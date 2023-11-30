Report claims that CIA has recovered at least nine UFOs

The United States government has reportedly successfully recovered a minimum of nine ‘non-human craft,’ with some in damaged conditions from crashes and two in intact conditions, according to an article by the Daily Mail. The British paper, citing anonymous sources, alleges that the CIA’s Office of Global Access (OGA) has been engaging in the retrieval of crashed Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) worldwide.

The OGA operates under the CIA’s Science and Technology Directorate, and according to the Daily Mail, has been conducting these operations since 2003.

According to the insiders cited in the Daily Mail report, the CIA, through the OGA, has been orchestrating the covert recovery and storage of these purported extraterrestrial crafts. An informant familiar with the UFO program revealed, “There’s at least nine vehicles, with different circumstances for each. Some are damaged from crashes, while two are completely intact.”

The CIA’s advanced system is said to detect cloaked UFOs, triggering the dispatch of special military units for salvage operations when these ‘non-human’ crafts land, crash, or are brought down by human intervention.

The OGA’s expertise, as per the Daily Mail, lies in facilitating US military access to restricted areas globally.

While OGA’s primary missions usually involve conventional retrieval tasks such as recovering nuclear weapons or downed satellites, some reportedly focus on UFO retrievals, the Daily Mail reported.

The report cited sources stating that the main objective is to swiftly secure the UFOs and maintain the secrecy surrounding them.

In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, UFO whistleblower David Grusch reiterated his claims, drawing parallels between the current situation and engineers in the 1940s Manhattan Project who were unaware they were working on atom bomb fuses.

The seriousness of the claims regarding hidden UFOs in secret bunkers is reflected in the attention of top lawmakers.