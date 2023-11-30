Rs 8 crore in unaccounted cash seized from bags in Innova car in Karnataka

Following the finding of a car carrying a significant quantity of undeclared cash in the Hollalkere region on Wednesday, the Karnataka Police confiscated bags containing Rs 8 crore. Based on information from intelligence regarding the movement of the car carrying the substantial amount of cash, the authorities halted the car.

According to the police, the car, a Toyota Innova, was brought to the police station for additional investigation.

According to an initial investigation, the driver, Tekalvatti-based Sachin, and Jankonda-based Harish are suspected of carrying the money to Shivmogga on behalf of Suresh, the proprietor of Malnad Traders, who deals in Areca Nuts.

According to the police, the first count of the cash bundles shows a total of Rs 8 crore.

They also said that further action will be taken in response to legal advice.