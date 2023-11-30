Scientists claim that a supermassive black hole spinning rapidly in space is altering space-time around it

In a recent study, scientists have identified that the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*, situated at the center of our galaxy, is not only spinning rapidly but also causing alterations in the surrounding space-time. Space-time, a four-dimensional continuum, describes our perception of space by combining three-dimensional space and one-dimensional time, forming the fabric of space that curves in response to massive celestial bodies.

Located 26,000 light-years away from Earth, Sagittarius A* was observed by a team of physicists using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, a telescope designed to detect X-ray emissions from hot regions in the universe.

The researchers employed the outflow method to calculate Sagittarius A*’s rotational speed. This method involves observing radio waves and X-ray emissions present in the material and gases surrounding black holes, known as the accretion disk, as detailed in the study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The scientists concluded that the black hole’s spin is causing the Lense-Thirring effect, also known as frame dragging. This phenomenon occurs when a black hole drags space-time along with its spin, as explained by Ruth Daly, the lead study author and a physics professor at Penn State University.

While the alteration of space-time might seem worrisome, Daly reassures that there is no cause for concern. She emphasized that understanding this phenomenon can be beneficial to astronomers, describing it as a valuable tool for comprehending the role black holes play in galaxy formation and evolution.

Daly highlighted the excitement and interest in the dynamic nature of black holes, stating, “It’s a wonderful tool to understand the role that black holes play in galaxy formation and evolution. The fact that they’re dynamical entities which can be spinning … and then that can impact the galaxy that this is sitting in — it’s very exciting and very interesting.”