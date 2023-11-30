Sebastian Stan to portray a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice

Sebastian Stan, renowned for his portrayal of Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is gearing up to depict a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice, directed by Ali Abbasi. The movie, currently in the principal photography stage, boasts an ensemble cast that includes Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova. The narrative revolves around Trump’s journey as he establishes his real estate empire on the bustling streets of New York City during the 1970s and ’80s.

Filmmaker Ali Abbasi, known for Holy Spider, is steering The Apprentice, working with a script crafted by Gabriel Sherman. Sherman, acclaimed for his biography on Fox News founder Roger Ailes titled The Loudest Voice in the Room, which served as inspiration for the 2019 miniseries The Loudest Voice starring Russell Crowe.

The Apprentice is positioned as a mentor-protégé tale, delving into the origins of what would evolve into an American dynasty. The film aspires to explore significant themes such as power, corruption, and deception, providing a distinctive perspective on the formative years of one of the most influential figures in contemporary American history.

The ensemble cast includes Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova alongside Stan. Stan, recently acknowledged with an Emmy nomination for his compelling portrayal of Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, brings a wealth of talent to the role of the young Donald Trump. He is also known for his performance in the 2017 biographical film I, Tonya.