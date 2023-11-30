Seven workers found dead in fire-ravaged chemical facility in Surat

Following a significant fire that swept through a chemical manufacturing facility in Surat city, Gujarat, the bodies of seven missing workers were discovered in the early hours of Thursday, according to officials. Among the deceased, one was an employee of Aether Industries Ltd, the company operating the chemical manufacturing unit in the Sachin industrial area of the city, while the remaining six were contract workers, as confirmed by Surat Collector Ayush Oak. The individuals who lost their lives in the tragic incident were identified as Divyesh Patel (company employee), Santosh Vishwakarma, Sanat Kumar Mishra, Dharmendra Kumar, Ganesh Prasad, Sunil Kumar, and Abhishek Singh. Twenty-four people who sustained injuries in the fire are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, according to the collector.

The fire ignited in the chemical plant around 2 am on Wednesday, triggered by an explosion in a large tank due to the leakage of inflammable chemicals stored within, as reported by Surat’s in-charge chief fire officer, Basant Pareek. The firefighting operation, involving 15 fire tenders, spanned nine hours to bring the blaze under control. In a statement dated November 29, submitted to stock exchanges, Aether Industries Ltd acknowledged the fire incident at its manufacturing site in Plot No. 8203, GIDC Sachin, Surat, around 01:50 Hrs. The company reported injuries to approximately 25 people.