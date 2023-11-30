Simple tips to handle male menopause

Andropause or male menopause is the term used to describe decreasing testosterone levels related to aging. In women, ovulation ends and hormone production plummets during a relatively short period of time. This is known as menopause. In men, production of testosterone and other hormones declines over a period of many years. This gradual decline of testosterone levels is called late-onset hypogonadism or age-related low testosterone.

The terms ‘androgen deficiency,’ ‘late-onset hypogonadism,’ and ‘testosterone deficiency’ refer to the same set of symptoms. Symptoms can include weariness, sleeplessness, mood swings, and more. Fertility may also be impacted.

Symptoms of male menopause may include fatigue, decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, depression, irritability, reduced muscle mass, weight gain, and decreased hair growth. However, these symptoms are not experienced by all men and may vary in severity.

10 Management tips men should follow when experiencing male menopause:

1. Educate yourself: Study about male menopause to understand the physical and emotional changes you may experience.

2. Open communication: Talk to your partner, friends, or a therapist about your feelings and experiences during this time. Sharing your thoughts and emotions can provide support and help reduce any anxiety or stress.

3. Seek professional help: Consult a medical professional experienced in male menopause to discuss your problems.

4. Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Follow a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep to support your overall well-being during this time.

5. Manage stress: Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies or activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

6. Keep a positive mindset: Focus on the positives in your life and engage in activities that boost your mood and mental well-being.

7. Set realistic expectations: Set realistic expectations for yourself and avoid comparing yourself to others.

8. Seek support from peers: Join support groups or online communities with other men experiencing male menopause. This will provide both emotional support and practical tips.

9. Adapt your lifestyle: Make necessary adjustments to your daily routines or work-life balance to accommodate any physical or emotional changes.

10. Stay informed about treatment options: Stay updated on the latest research and treatment options for male menopause.