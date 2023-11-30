Spicy Beef Stir-Fry: A Versatile Delight for Special Occasions and Meals

“Erachi Unakkamulagu Chathachittathu,” commonly known as stir-fried spicy beef, holds a special place in Kerala’s non-vegetarian culinary repertoire. Its versatility makes it a star in various forms – be it a starter, curry, side dish, or a tempting snack. Sunday mornings in Kerala households often feature this dish, and it’s a cherished addition to Christmas menus.

Here’s a detailed recipe for this flavorful dish:

**Ingredients:**

– 500 gms beef cubes

– 20 gms onion slices

– 10 gms ginger garlic paste

– 5 gms chilly powder

– 3 gms turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 10 gms garam masala

– 100 ml coconut oil

– 20 gms crushed garlic

– 20 gms crushed whole shallots

– 20 gms crushed whole red chilly

– 2 gms curry leaves

– 5 green chillies

– 5 gms black pepper powder

– 2 gms mustard seeds

– 6 gms fennel powder

**Preparation:**

1. Boil the beef cubes with salt, onion slices, turmeric powder, ginger garlic paste, and coriander powder until tender.

2. Heat coconut oil in a pan, temper the mustard seeds, and add the crushed shallots, garlic, and red chillies. Sauté until transparent.

3. Add the prepared boiled beef cubes, fennel powder, black pepper powder, and garam masala.

4. Cook for 20 minutes on low heat until the beef becomes dry and turns black in color.

5. Garnish with curry leaves and green chillies.

This recipe encapsulates the rich flavors of Kerala, making it a delightful treat for any occasion.