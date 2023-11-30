Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: The benchmark equity indices ended Thursday’s trading session in the positive territory. The NSE Nifty 50 climbed 36.55 points or 0.18% to settle at 21,133.15. BSE Sensex surged 86.53 points or 0.13% to end at 66,988.44.

The broader indices ended in positive territory, with gains led by Smallcap and Largecap stocks. On the sectoral front PSU Bank index down 1.5%, while pharma, capital goods, realty and oil & gas indices added 1-1.5% each. BSE Midcap index gained 0.8% and smallcap index rose 1%. The Indian Volatility Index (India VIX) closed down by 0.13 %.

About 1838 shares advanced, 1752 shares declined, and 130 shares remained unchanged. The top gainers were Ultra Tech Cement, HDFC Life Insurance, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, and Sun Pharma. The top losers were Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports & SEZ, LTI Mindtree, Power Grid Corporation, and Reliance Industries.